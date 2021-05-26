Facts

09:46 26.05.2021

Daily COVID-19 morbidity keeps rising in Ukraine

1 min read
Daily COVID-19 morbidity keeps rising in Ukraine

Ukraine has registered 3,395 new cases of COVID-19 and 208 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Ukraine recorded 3,395 new cases of COVID-19 as of May 26, 2021. In particular, the virus was contracted by 154 children and 73 medical workers. Over the past day, 1,778 persons were hospitalized, 208 died, and 14,987 recovered," the ministry said on Facebook.

Ukraine reported 2,608 new cases of COVID-19 on May 25, as against 1,334 on May 24 and 5,138 on May 19.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:29 26.05.2021
Ukraine stops flights to/from Belarus at 24:00 on May 26

Ukraine stops flights to/from Belarus at 24:00 on May 26

15:33 25.05.2021
Agrarian Policy Minister announces NSDC sanctions against land scammers

Agrarian Policy Minister announces NSDC sanctions against land scammers

12:28 25.05.2021
Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

Ukraine ready to provide its airspace to states, companies to change air routes – Infrastructure Ministry

11:24 25.05.2021
Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

10:14 25.05.2021
Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

09:36 25.05.2021
Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

16:12 24.05.2021
Ukraine sees positive trend in COVID-19 incidence – PM

Ukraine sees positive trend in COVID-19 incidence – PM

11:38 22.05.2021
Ukraine reports 4,606 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine reports 4,606 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

09:14 21.05.2021
Ukraine reports 4,984 new COVID-19 cases, 202 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 4,984 new COVID-19 cases, 202 related deaths in past 24 hours

11:08 20.05.2021
Liashko: Overcoming coronavirus disease is number one priority for me

Liashko: Overcoming coronavirus disease is number one priority for me

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kharkiv Regional Administrative Court invalidates City Council decision on regional status of Russian language

Zelensky proposes to adopt law on basis of national resistance, increase number of Ukraine's Armed Forces – bills

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

Ukraine stops air traffic with Belarus at 00:00 May 26 – PM

Number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubles in Ukraine in past day

LATEST

OSCE Secretary General to visit Donbas during her visit to Ukraine – MFA

Kharkiv Regional Administrative Court invalidates City Council decision on regional status of Russian language

Zelensky proposes to adopt law on basis of national resistance, increase number of Ukraine's Armed Forces – bills

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

Kuleba, co-chair of Alliance 90/Greens party discuss opposition to Nord Stream 2 construction

UIA considers issue of flights over Belarus political, to focus on govt decision, aviation authorities

Shmyhal convenes extraordinary govt session on air traffic with Belarus

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to draft decision on cutting flights between Ukraine, Belarus

Poroshenko calls for tough sanctions against Lukashenko's regime, demands investigation of 'Wagner members' case

Health Minister Liashko plans to keep half of deputies from previous team

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD