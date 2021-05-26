Daily COVID-19 morbidity keeps rising in Ukraine

Ukraine has registered 3,395 new cases of COVID-19 and 208 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Ukraine recorded 3,395 new cases of COVID-19 as of May 26, 2021. In particular, the virus was contracted by 154 children and 73 medical workers. Over the past day, 1,778 persons were hospitalized, 208 died, and 14,987 recovered," the ministry said on Facebook.

Ukraine reported 2,608 new cases of COVID-19 on May 25, as against 1,334 on May 24 and 5,138 on May 19.