Facts

14:34 22.05.2021

Three Ukrainian soldiers injured near Luhanske village as result of enemy shelling - JFO headquarters

1 min read
Three Ukrainian soldiers injured near Luhanske village as result of enemy shelling - JFO headquarters

Three soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded on Friday near the village of Luhanske as a result of shelling by Russia-led forces, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation said.

"On May 21, in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were injured as a result of the shelling by the armed formations of the Russian Federation of the positions of our units near the settlement of Luhanske.

It is noted that the wounded received first aid and were hospitalized in a satisfactory condition.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire in response to the shelling of the enemy.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:26 22.05.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

17:50 12.05.2021
Defense attachés of Sweden, Norway and Denmark visit positions of National Guard in JFO area

Defense attachés of Sweden, Norway and Denmark visit positions of National Guard in JFO area

10:14 12.05.2021
No casualties reported, ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight – JFO HQ

No casualties reported, ceasefire observed in Donbas since Wednesday midnight – JFO HQ

17:14 06.05.2021
One KIA, another one WIA amid Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO HQ

One KIA, another one WIA amid Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO HQ

09:11 06.05.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas, 19 attacks recorded over past day – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas, 19 attacks recorded over past day – JFO HQ

14:16 28.04.2021
Russian occupation forces in Donbas disable OSCE SMM CCTV cameras near Zhovtneva mine, set up mortar position there - Ukrainian side of JCCC

Russian occupation forces in Donbas disable OSCE SMM CCTV cameras near Zhovtneva mine, set up mortar position there - Ukrainian side of JCCC

13:13 28.04.2021
Russia-occupations forces in Donbas shelling settlements, infrastructure facilities adjacent to contact line - Ukrainian JCCC

Russia-occupations forces in Donbas shelling settlements, infrastructure facilities adjacent to contact line - Ukrainian JCCC

15:20 27.04.2021
One KIA, three WIA due to demolition of military vehicle on unknown explosive device in Donbas – JFO HQ

One KIA, three WIA due to demolition of military vehicle on unknown explosive device in Donbas – JFO HQ

11:09 27.04.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over this day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over this day, no casualties – JFO HQ

18:50 23.04.2021
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire ten times in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire ten times in Donbas – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Resumption of Dnieper water supplies to Crimea possible only after demilitarization, de-occupation - MFA

Ukraine reports 4,606 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

Zelensky signs decree on enactment of NSDC decision on sanctions dated May 14

Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

LATEST

Nord Stream 2 is Russia's weapon against Ukraine in hybrid war - Rudyk

Culture Ministry announces 22 projects to be implemented under Big Restoration program in 2021

EU leaders to discuss illegal, provocative steps of Russia

Resumption of Dnieper water supplies to Crimea possible only after demilitarization, de-occupation - MFA

Ukraine reports 4,606 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Zelensky signs decree on enactment of NSDC decision on sanctions dated May 14

Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

Medvedchuk in court: I reject accusations of being pro-Russian

Klitschko: pressure on Kyiv's authorities continues

Zelensky to take part in Ukraine 30. Land All-Ukrainian Forum on May 24

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD