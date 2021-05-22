Three Ukrainian soldiers injured near Luhanske village as result of enemy shelling - JFO headquarters

Three soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded on Friday near the village of Luhanske as a result of shelling by Russia-led forces, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation said.

"On May 21, in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were injured as a result of the shelling by the armed formations of the Russian Federation of the positions of our units near the settlement of Luhanske.

It is noted that the wounded received first aid and were hospitalized in a satisfactory condition.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire in response to the shelling of the enemy.