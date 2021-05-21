Facts

09:14 21.05.2021

Ukraine reports 4,984 new COVID-19 cases, 202 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 4,984 new COVID-19 cases, 202 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has recorded 4,984 new cases of COVID-19, along with 12,845 recoveries and 202 related deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the Telegram channel Coronavirus-Info.

"Ukraine has registered 4,984 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of May 21, 2021, including 278 children and 97 medical workers. Also, 1,785 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 202 fatalities and 12,845 recoveries over the past day," the channel said.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2,175,382 cases of COVID-19, including 49,101 deaths and 1,929,039 recoveries, since the pandemic began.

