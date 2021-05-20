Facts

10:17 20.05.2021

Ukraine registers 5,165 new cases of COVID-19 and 16,748 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine registers 5,165 new cases of COVID-19 and 16,748 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 5,165 new cases of COVID-19, along with 203 deaths, and 16,748 recoveries in the past 24 hours, according to the Telegram channel Coronavirus-Info.

"Ukraine has recorded 5,165 new cases of COVID-19 as of May 20, 2021. In particular, the virus was contracted by 324 children and 109 medical workers. Over the past day, 1,884 persons were hospitalized, 203 died, and 16,748 recovered," the channel said.

The cumulative number of coronavirus infections reached 2,170,398 in Ukraine on Thursday morning, including 48,899 deaths and 1,916,194 recoveries.

