Ukraine does everything to return Crimea – Zelensky

On the Remembrance Day for the Victims of the Deportation of the Crimean Tatars, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian side does everything possible to protect the rights of residents of occupied Crimea and return the peninsula.

"Some 77 years ago, the entire Crimean Tatar population was deported from Crimea. They lost almost 50% of the population because of this. Seven years ago Crimea was occupied. Ukraine does everything to defend the rights of offended there and return the peninsula. That is why we began the Crimean platform," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.