Facts

10:38 18.05.2021

Ukraine does everything to return Crimea – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine does everything to return Crimea – Zelensky

On the Remembrance Day for the Victims of the Deportation of the Crimean Tatars, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian side does everything possible to protect the rights of residents of occupied Crimea and return the peninsula.

"Some 77 years ago, the entire Crimean Tatar population was deported from Crimea. They lost almost 50% of the population because of this. Seven years ago Crimea was occupied. Ukraine does everything to defend the rights of offended there and return the peninsula. That is why we began the Crimean platform," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #crimea #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:57 18.05.2021
Mejlis calls on Zelensky to ensure restoration of collective rights of Crimean Tatar people – statement

Mejlis calls on Zelensky to ensure restoration of collective rights of Crimean Tatar people – statement

14:54 18.05.2021
Ukraine to pay $40.75 mln in GDP warrants for first time on May 31

Ukraine to pay $40.75 mln in GDP warrants for first time on May 31

14:36 18.05.2021
Ukraine asks intl organizations to assist in organized departure of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip – MFA

Ukraine asks intl organizations to assist in organized departure of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip – MFA

13:47 18.05.2021
Ukraine calls on world to condemn deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, recognize it as genocide – MFA

Ukraine calls on world to condemn deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, recognize it as genocide – MFA

09:40 18.05.2021
Ukraine records 4,095 new COVID-19 cases per day, 17,751 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,095 new COVID-19 cases per day, 17,751 people recovered – Stepanov

15:04 15.05.2021
Ukraine expects EU to review Neighborhood Policy - Dpty PM

Ukraine expects EU to review Neighborhood Policy - Dpty PM

14:19 15.05.2021
Ukraine records 6,796 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17,202 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine records 6,796 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17,202 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

12:41 15.05.2021
Zelensky: We're Europe's center and heart, Ukraine will definitely join EU

Zelensky: We're Europe's center and heart, Ukraine will definitely join EU

09:19 14.05.2021
Ukraine records 7,562 new COVID-19 cases per day, 15,958 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine records 7,562 new COVID-19 cases per day, 15,958 recoveries – Stepanov

18:55 13.05.2021
Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine calls on world to condemn deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, recognize it as genocide – MFA

PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

SBU conducts searches in house where Klitschko lives, investigative actions have nothing to do with the mayor

Ukraine records 4,095 new COVID-19 cases per day, 17,751 people recovered – Stepanov

Servant of People faction approves candidacy of Kubrakov, Liubchenko, Liashko for posts of ministers

LATEST

British Navy's OPV Trent enters Odesa seaport – ministry

PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

SBU conducts searches in house where Klitschko lives, investigative actions have nothing to do with the mayor

Servant of People faction approves candidacy of Kubrakov, Liubchenko, Liashko for posts of ministers

Tymoshenko reports creation of 'fake' initiative groups meant to disrupt referendum initiated by her party

Rada profile committee does not support PM's statement on Stepanov's resignation

KSE advocates reducing term of study for bachelor's degree to 3 years - Mylovanov

Verkhovna Rada to hear Shmyhal on Friday

Vaccination certificates planned to be launched in Diia app in July

Latvian parliament creates support group for Crimean Platform in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD