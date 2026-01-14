Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:16 14.01.2026

Power supply, heating in Kryvy Rih restored after massive Russian UAV night attack

The power and heat supply, disrupted as a result of a massive night attack by enemy strike UAVs on the infrastructure of the Ukrainian city of Kryvy Rih, has been restored, the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"In the evening and at night, the enemy again massively attacked our city with strike UAVs. The occupiers again hit civilian infrastructure facilities. The main thing is that there were no losses. There were emergency power outages for more than 45,000 subscribers, and more than 700 houses from heat supply. The consequences were eliminated all night. The fire that broke out was extinguished. By the morning, the situation with the power supply of emergency disconnected subscribers, water, boiler rooms and transport was stabilized. Now in Kryvy Rih, all services, municipal transport, hospitals and social institutions are working," Vilkul said.

