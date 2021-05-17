Facts

09:12 17.05.2021

Borrell calls extraordinary meeting of EU FMs over escalation in Middle East

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has convened an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers on Tuesday, May 18, due to the escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine.

"In view of the ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine and the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, I am convening an extraordinary VTC of the EU Foreign Ministers on Tuesday. We will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence," Borrel wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

