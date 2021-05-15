Zelensky: We're Europe's center and heart, Ukraine will definitely join EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, on the occasion of celebrating Europe Day, stressed that Ukrainians are Europeans in terms of geography, values and aspirations, and Ukraine will definitely be in the European Union.

"Ukraine is Europe. We're Europeans, the center & heart of Europe by geography, spirit, values & aspirations. We proved it on Maidan & we prove it every day changing our state, building independence & our future, defending the eastern border of Europe. Ukraine will definitely be in the EU," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Europe Day is celebrated in Ukraine on May 14.