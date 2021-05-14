Ukraine imposes personal sanctions against 557 kingpins, 111 foreigners who are crime bosses – Zelensky on NSDC decision

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine is imposing personal sanctions against a number of kingpins and foreigners who are crime bosses, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

"The regular meeting of the National Security and Defense Council ended. Its results were important decisions for the country and, probably, heart attacks for those who acted against it and nation for years. Thus, after the adoption of the relevant law, personal sanctions were imposed against 557 kingpins; the sanctions were also imposed against 111 foreigners who are criminal bosses; in addition, we raised the issue of public lands and houses in Koncha-Zaspa and Puscha-Vodytsia, which during the time of the previous President started to use a number of incomprehensible persons for a very symbolic payment," Zelensky said on the Facebook page, commenting the NSDC decisions.

Later, in his video statement, the head of state said that "most of the 557 kingpins mentioned are not in Ukraine."

In turn, according to the president, "the number of those who are at large in Ukraine has halved, from 34 to 17 people."

"Today we have done everything to make this figure equal to zero in the near future and forever," he said.

Zelensky said "all these persons were subjected to such measures as blocking assets, banning entry to Ukraine, refusal to grant or cancel a visa, temporary or permanent residence permit, immigration permit, refusal to extend the period of stay in Ukraine, inability to obtain them of Ukrainian citizenship and forced expulsion.

"In general, those who are not in Ukraine have nothing to come here. Those who are in Ukraine have nothing to stay here," the president said.

As for the leaders of criminal groups, the so-called crime bosses, Zelensky said "Ukraine is a hospitable country, but not for these 111 foreigners."

"These are crime bosses who have been subjected to the same package of sanctions today," he said.