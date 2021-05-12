Facts

11:56 12.05.2021

Ukrainian Armed Forces 100% ready to repulse armed aggression – Khomchak

1 min read
Ukrainian Armed Forces 100% ready to repulse armed aggression – Khomchak

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are 100% ready to repulse armed aggression, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak.

"Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other components of the security and defense sector are ready to repulse armed aggression ... I will say with confidence that they are 100% ready, but further, when a battle or aggression begins, one cannot predict today, sitting at this table, how it will develop, only the battle will show," said Khomchak at a special session of the all-Ukrainian forum Ukraine 30. Country's Security in Kyiv on Wednesday.

