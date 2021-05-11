Facts

18:27 11.05.2021

Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to approve the annual national program under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 in order to ensure the implementation of the priority tasks of Ukraine's integration into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The corresponding decree No. 189/2021 On the annual national program under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 has been published on the website of the head of state.

Reportedly, the government was also instructed to approve within 20 days measures to implement the said annual national program, indicators of the effectiveness of its implementation and inform the public about it.

The annual national program under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 is a systemic document that contains a description of reforms, defines strategic goals and objectives necessary to ensure the implementation of the state's strategic course for the acquisition of Ukraine’s full membership in NATO, enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Particular attention in the program is paid to the issues of deepening cooperation with NATO within the framework of Ukraine's status as an enhanced partner in 2020.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine coordinates the activities of the central executive authorities and other state bodies for the development and implementation of programs under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission and its decisions.

The program itself consists of five sections, including the implementation by Ukraine of measures on political, economic, military, defense, resource, legal and security measures.

The full text of the annual national program under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 is published on the president's website.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Tags: #zelensky #nato #ukraine
Завантаження...
