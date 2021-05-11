Facts

11:56 11.05.2021

Zelensky: Ukraine's strategic course is EU, NATO membership

Membership in the EU and NATO is the strategic course of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The strategic course of our state is to obtain full membership in the European Union [...] We must also ensure the strengthening of a special partnership with NATO and obtaining full membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization," the president said on Tuesday in Kyiv, speaking at the Ukraine 30. National Security forum.

A bit later, during a conversation with reporters, Zelensky expressed the hope that in June Ukraine will see a "powerful signal" from the Alliance countries.

He also noted the importance of the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine.

"The first official visit of the U.S. Secretary of State was to Ukraine. I think that this is not an accident. We talked about a lot of things. And about increasing military aid, not only in money, but also in equipment. About a powerful treaty on the future of Ukraine's fleet. And we also talked about the probable future bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the United States," the head of state said.

He said that this document will be "very important" both for the Ukrainian army and for the national security of Ukraine.

