Zelensky: we can and must do everything to prevent new war in future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, while on a working visit to Luhansk region, addressed Ukrainians on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation on the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"Today, like last year, I am in Luhansk region, in Milove district, near the village of Pivnevka, where the expulsion of the Nazi occupiers from the Ukrainian land began in December 1942. Today, the Bell of Memory has appeared in this place. Each bell toll means that we will never forget what our ancestors did so that the next generations of Ukrainians could live freely on their land, in their state in peace and harmony. Eternal memory to everyone who died during the Second and, I believe, the last world war," Zelensky said in a video message to Ukrainians on the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II.

According to the president, "on the night of May 9, there was a fall of the regime, which prevented the physical existence of all mankind."