11:38 07.05.2021

Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine calls for protection of civilian infrastructure in eastern Ukraine

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani supported the unanimous adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2573 of April 27, 2021 on the protection of civilians in armed conflict, the press service of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine has reported.

"I find it timely for a Security Council Resolution to place a primary focus on the destruction of critical civilian objects for the first time as we observe a worrying increase in attacks that affect vital civilian infrastructure in eastern Ukraine," the Coordination Office said, citing Lubrani.

It is clarified that the Security Council resolution strongly condemns attacks on civilian objects during armed conflicts, which are a significant violation of international humanitarian law.

"It demands all parties in armed conflicts to ensure that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including that which provides the essential services to the civilian population, are not targeted during attacks. In addition, the Resolution strongly condemns the denial of humanitarian access to people in need of assistance and urges all parties to protect civilian infrastructure, which is critical to the delivery of humanitarian aid, including for the provision of vaccinations and related medical care," Lubrani said.

She said that not enough efforts are currently being made to protect critical civilian infrastructure in eastern Ukraine.

"Over the past few days, we witnessed several grave attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region causing damage to a hospital as well as critical water infrastructure, which risks cutting off water supply to 1.1 million people on both sides of the contact line," the Humanitarian Coordinator said.

She called on all parties in the armed conflict in Donbas, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2573 (2021), to fully comply with their obligations in accordance with international humanitarian law.

"Strengthening the protection of critical objects and allowing the repair of damaged infrastructure is vital for the population affected by the conflict in eastern Ukraine," Lubrani said.

