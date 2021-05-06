Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited U.S. President Joe Biden to pay an official visit to Ukraine.

"I have invited the president and the vice president of the United States to pay a visit this year, which is fundamental to Ukrainians as the year of the 30th anniversary of independent Ukraine and which will see our important Crimean Platform, the first venue addressing assistance to Crimea and de-occupation of our peninsula. We have no doubt the United States will be together with us and will pay official and unofficial visits this year, which is so symbolic to Ukraine," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv on Thursday.