Facts

13:35 06.05.2021

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited U.S. President Joe Biden to pay an official visit to Ukraine.

"I have invited the president and the vice president of the United States to pay a visit this year, which is fundamental to Ukrainians as the year of the 30th anniversary of independent Ukraine and which will see our important Crimean Platform, the first venue addressing assistance to Crimea and de-occupation of our peninsula. We have no doubt the United States will be together with us and will pay official and unofficial visits this year, which is so symbolic to Ukraine," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv on Thursday.

Tags: #biden #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:20 06.05.2021
Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

17:24 04.05.2021
Zelensky calls on European partners for equality for future world

Zelensky calls on European partners for equality for future world

15:51 04.05.2021
Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

15:39 04.05.2021
EU must show real support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Zelensky

EU must show real support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Zelensky

17:16 03.05.2021
Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

15:46 03.05.2021
Zelensky at summit of five states: War in eastern Ukraine, occupation of Crimea mark war in Europe

Zelensky at summit of five states: War in eastern Ukraine, occupation of Crimea mark war in Europe

18:21 27.04.2021
Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

Zelensky hopes to announce ceasefire regime in Donbas at TCG meeting on April 28 - presidential press service

18:00 27.04.2021
Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian military on administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea

16:30 27.04.2021
Zelensky seeking to accelerate end of war in Donbas by offering negotiations to Putin - adviser to head of President's Office

Zelensky seeking to accelerate end of war in Donbas by offering negotiations to Putin - adviser to head of President's Office

12:46 27.04.2021
Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

Ukrainian JCCC observation group's car comes under fire near Mariupol – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

LATEST

There are more Russian troops at Ukraine's borders now than during first escalation, Alliance must be vigilant – NATO Secretary General

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

Ukrainian JCCC observation group's car comes under fire near Mariupol – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Spanish police detain suspect in murder of two police officers during Maidan 2013

Blinken, Kuleba meeting: We want to reaffirm strong partnership between our countries

Investigation of AN-26 plane crash in Kharkiv region ended

Ukraine plans to request United States for anti-sniper technology, air defense systems – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD