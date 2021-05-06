Facts

11:27 06.05.2021

Blinken, Kuleba meeting: We want to reaffirm strong partnership between our countries

Blinken, Kuleba meeting: We want to reaffirm strong partnership between our countries

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that the purpose of his visit to Ukraine is to confirm partnership and cooperation between the countries.

At a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Thursday, Blinken said that he is am happy to return to Ukraine again and he is here for a very simple reason to represent President Joe Biden. According to the Secretary they want to reaffirm the strong partnership between the United States and Ukraine, as well as the U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, to show their dedication to working with Ukraine while it strengthen its democracy, build institutions and fight corruption.

After the meeting at the Foreign Ministry, Blinken, together with Kuleba and Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius, approached the wall of memory of the heroes of Ukraine who died in the struggle for the country's independence, and honored their memory.

Earlier on Thursday, Blinken also met with Ukrainian MPs.

