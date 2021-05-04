Facts

14:22 04.05.2021

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

1 min read
'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations (TEB and ES) has canceled the "red" level of epidemiological danger in the Zhytomyr region.

"Today, an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations was held. According to the results, the State Commission decided to cancel the 'red' level of epidemic danger of the COVID-19 spread in Zhytomyr region from 00:00 on May 5, 2021, and apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the 'yellow' level of epidemic danger on the territory of Zhytomyr region," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchynov wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As chief state sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko previously reported, in connection with the excess of epidemiological threshold for the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections by 5%, an "orange" level of epidemic danger should be established in Zhytomyr region. With the stabilization of the incidence rate of influenza and ARVI, the region will automatically be able to move to the "yellow" level of epidemic danger.

