Two explosions occur in Zhytomyr region as result of missile strike – Regional Military Administration

The missile strike was carried out on the territory of Zhytomyr region on Tuesday, head of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko said.

"Attention! Two explosions as a result of a missile strike have been confirmed on the territory of Zhytomyr region. Additional information will be provided later," Bunechko wrote on Telegram.

Later, he added that, according to preliminary information, the missiles that hit Zhytomyr region were fired from the territory of Belarus.

Earlier, a number of Telegram channels reported explosions that were heard in Zhytomyr.