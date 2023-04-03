Economy

16:27 03.04.2023

Innovative park for cultivation and processing of bast crops will be created in Zhytomyr region

Innovative park for cultivation and processing of bast crops will be created in Zhytomyr region

850 hectares of industrial hemp will be planted in Zhytomyr region as part of the launch of a project for the production and processing of bast crops, which should be launched on the basis of the industrial park Ma'Rijanny in 2024, said French-Ukrainian businessman, ex-mayor of Hlukhiv Michel Terestchenko.

"Our Ukrainian industrial park project for technical hemp is off to a good start. This spring, the first significant park developments in the small village of Ryzhany (Zhytomyr region) will begin," he wrote on Facebook.

According to the expert, the production of special agricultural equipment and a production line for the project has already begun in Western Europe. Negotiations were also held with local farmers to prepare for sowing and harvesting 850 hectares of technical hemp. The first contract was signed with Florian Garnier, CEO of Champs Elysées Ltd, whose business has 10,000 hectares in the region and will supply hemp for processing into textiles.

The Industrial Park Ma'Rijanny, according to information on its website, will be the first park in Europe for the primary processing of bast crops, in particular technical hemp and flax. The production site of 30 hectares is located in the village of Ryzhany, Zhytomyr region. Some 7,000 square meters of production and 12,000 square meters of storage space are ready for work, 180,000 square meters are prepared for construction. The second phase of construction of the project provides for the expansion of production facilities twice - up to 14,000 square meters and warehouses three times - up to 36,000 square meters, according to the website of the project.

Currently, the project initiators are looking for partners who are ready to provide commercial, industrial and infrastructure facilities with the subsequent possibility of leasing them to residents. Particular interest is expressed in cooperation with those wishing to build power generation facilities based on renewable energy sources or by generating energy from by-products that will be produced by the park.

