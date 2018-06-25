Two unknown persons in Kyiv kidnap son of diplomat, Perekhvat amber alert plan introduced

The police in Kyiv are searching for people who forcibly put a young man in a Volkswagen Golf car in Turhenevska Street and left for an unknown direction, a Perekhvat amber alert plan has been introduced

The police communications department in Kyiv reported law enforcement officers had received information about the incident from witnesses.

"The call center of Shevchenkivsky police department at about 12:00 began to receive reports from the witnesses that in Turhenevska Street two unknown people forcibly put an unidentified man in a dark car and drove off the scene," the police said.

Police patrols and the investigative group of the territorial police department immediately arrived at the scene and talked to the witnesses. In addition, the Perekhvat amber alert plan has been introduced in Kyiv: a dark blue Volkswagen Golf car is being sought for.

A source told Interfax-Ukraine the kidnapped is the son of a diplomat.

According to the online edition Insider.Ua, the kidnapped person, born in 1992, is the son of the financial attaché of the Embassy of the Republic of Libya.