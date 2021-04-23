Facts

Kuleba: Withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian borders will ease tensions, but Kyiv calls on intl partners to monitor situation, take measures to deter Moscow

Ukraine is grateful to its international partners for the decisive response to Russia's aggravation of the situation near the Ukrainian borders, which helped induce Russia to curtail military exercises, but urges not to let the guards down and continue to monitor the situation, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Shoigu's statement itself is a welcome development. If Russia really pulls back from the border with Ukraine the enormous military force it has deployed there, this will already ease tensions. But we need to remember that this step would not put an end neither to the current escalation, nor to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in general," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry quoted Kuleba as saying.

He also noted that Ukraine would like to see consistent constructive actions confirmed by Ukrainian intelligence and NATO intelligence.

"Secondly, these forces have not just arrived at our border and now have to go back. They have held dangerous drills and created a real threat for Ukraine. Russia still owes an explanation to Ukraine, OSCE and international community of why it really needed to bring such numerous forces equipped with some offensive weapons at the border with Ukraine in such excessive number of troops," Kuleba said.

He also noted that Ukraine is grateful to our international partners for their resolute and timely reaction to Russia's escalation. According to him, this has helped motivate Russia to take the decision to end its unprecedentedly dangerous exercises.

"Ukraine calls on our partners to not lose vigilance for now, keep closely monitoring the situation and take further active steps to deter Russia," the minister said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier he decided to finish the combat preparedness check in the Southern and Western Military Districts once its objectives were attained and ordered the troops to start returning to their permanent bases from the southern part of Russia.

