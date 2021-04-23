Ukraine receives 2nd batch of coronavirus vaccine, over 367,000 doses - Health Ministry

Ukraine has received 367,200 doses of the AstraZeneca-SKBio coronavirus vaccine made in South Korea and delivered by the UNICEF and the WHO within the COVAX facility's framework.

This batch will be used for vaccinating priority groups and people aged 65 and up, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, chief public health official Viktor Liashko told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the UNICEF press release, Ukraine will receive vaccines for the inoculation of 8 million residents by the end of 2021 via the COVAX facility.

The UNICEF noted that all vaccines supplied via the COVAX facility complied with the WHO safety and efficacy criteria.

"Importantly, against the backdrop of fierce competition and struggle for access to vaccines in the world, COVAX has been confirming in practice the fulfillment of tasks for which this global partnership has been created - to ensure fair opportunities for all," the press release quoted Liashko as saying.

As reported earlier, the UNICEF delivered 117,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Ukraine last week via the COVAX facility.