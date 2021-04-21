Facts

11:12 21.04.2021

Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

1 min read
Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health registered the Korean-made AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine against COVID-19 for emergency medical use on April 20, the ministry said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to the report, AstraZeneca-SKBio is developed by the University of Oxford and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in the Republic of Korea (SK Bioscience Co. Ltd) and has the trade name AstraZeneca-SKBio. An emergency vaccine has already been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). The UK, the European Union, India and Canada have also given permission to use it.

 

Tags: #astrazeneca_skbio
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

Buses with 'titushki' detained in Kharkiv region, which were sent by pro-Russian political force to hold protest actions

Ukraine registers 12,162 new cases of COVID-19, 429 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine ready to fight for peace through diplomacy, but ready for war - Zelensky

LATEST

Putin does not touch on subject of Ukraine addressing to Federal Assembly as not relevant for Russians before elections – political scientists

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Bundestag to hold hearings in connection with build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders - Ambassador

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

In Ukraine, 60 schools, 30 vocational schools to undergo assessment of digital technologies implementation - Education Ministry

Buses with 'titushki' detained in Kharkiv region, which were sent by pro-Russian political force to hold protest actions

Ukraine joins Executive Council of UN Women for 2022-2024

Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

Ukraine registers 12,162 new cases of COVID-19, 429 deaths in past 24 hours

Zelensky invites Putin to meet in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD