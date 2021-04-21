Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health registered the Korean-made AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine against COVID-19 for emergency medical use on April 20, the ministry said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to the report, AstraZeneca-SKBio is developed by the University of Oxford and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in the Republic of Korea (SK Bioscience Co. Ltd) and has the trade name AstraZeneca-SKBio. An emergency vaccine has already been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). The UK, the European Union, India and Canada have also given permission to use it.