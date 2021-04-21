Facts

17:59 21.04.2021

Business urges vaccinating that part of Ukraine's population that wants to receive vaccine

2 min read
Business urges vaccinating that part of Ukraine's population that wants to receive vaccine

A number of business associations have called on the Ukrainian government to reconsider approaches to organizing vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19), providing an opportunity to vaccinate those who want to receive the vaccine, as well as restarting efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

"It is worth making a strategically considered decision that will help save public money in the long term. We are convinced that such a decision should be to vaccinate the part of the population that really wants to receive it," it is proposed in a communication to the government signed by 15 business associations, the text of which is available to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the appeal, "business understands the need for lockdown, however, it expects a reverse understanding from the authorities."

"The application of harsh health protection measures, including lockdown to employees of enterprises, has already led to significant costs in many industries. Ukraine does not have enough financial reserves to support business, as in other countries. A complete ban on certain types of activities leads to large losses in entire industries, such as the cinema and theatrical sector, restaurant business, retail trade in non-food products and others," the business associations said.

In its address to the government, business said that "the sooner the Ukrainian population receives full protection from the virus, the closer the state will get out of the actual crisis situation, and the need to suspend the economy will disappear."

"The business community calls on the government to strategically approach the process of resolving the situation with coronavirus and vaccination, to revise the vaccination roadmap and make every effort to provide the country with sufficient vaccine. In addition, to ensure a fast and transparent process of vaccine procurement, logistics and organization. The business community, for its part, is ready to join and support the government's progressive steps in this direction," the business associations said.

The appeal to the government was signed by the European Business Association (EBA); the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (SUP); CEO Club Ukraine; Business People Club; the MriyDiy NGO Entrepreneurs' Platform and others.

Tags: #vaccine #business
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:31 21.04.2021
Some 206,000 persons apply for UAH 8,000 assistance – PM

Some 206,000 persons apply for UAH 8,000 assistance – PM

11:38 16.04.2021
First batch of Pfizer vaccine under COVAX mechanism arrives in Ukraine

First batch of Pfizer vaccine under COVAX mechanism arrives in Ukraine

18:48 15.04.2021
Business expects slowdown in inflation, weakening of hryvnia devaluation - NBU poll

Business expects slowdown in inflation, weakening of hryvnia devaluation - NBU poll

12:25 13.04.2021
Ukrainian delegation in UAE discusses possibility of supplying 5 mln doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Ukrainian delegation in UAE discusses possibility of supplying 5 mln doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

17:14 07.04.2021
COVID-19 vaccine may appear on commercial market later than expected – Radutsky

COVID-19 vaccine may appear on commercial market later than expected – Radutsky

09:21 07.04.2021
USAID to provide refrigerators for Ukraine to store Pfizer vaccine - U.S. Embassy

USAID to provide refrigerators for Ukraine to store Pfizer vaccine - U.S. Embassy

18:58 06.04.2021
Business representatives discuss Ukraine's Cybersecurity Strategy developed by NSDC

Business representatives discuss Ukraine's Cybersecurity Strategy developed by NSDC

20:17 25.03.2021
Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

17:18 23.03.2021
Dragon Capital raises $12.5 mln from EBRD to refinance Business Center Grand, Diana Lux Logistic, Terminal Kharkiv warehouses

Dragon Capital raises $12.5 mln from EBRD to refinance Business Center Grand, Diana Lux Logistic, Terminal Kharkiv warehouses

12:58 20.03.2021
Chinese CoronaVac vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine by end of March - Health Ministry

Chinese CoronaVac vaccine to be delivered to Ukraine by end of March - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels red epidemic level in Chernivtsi region from April 22

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

Buses with 'titushki' detained in Kharkiv region, which were sent by pro-Russian political force to hold protest actions

Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

LATEST

Law on recruitment of reservists amended to meet principles of NATO states – Taran

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Donbas six times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels red epidemic level in Chernivtsi region from April 22

Zelensky, Slovakia's PM discuss escalation on Ukraine's eastern borders, joint border control, Uzhgorod airport operation

Ukraine, Canada discuss possibilities of increasing temporary mobility of youth

Yermak: corrupt oligarchic system resists Zelensky's reforms, but this cannot stop him

Zelenska launches Ukrainian audio guide at Natural History Museum of Denmark

Putin does not touch on subject of Ukraine addressing to Federal Assembly as not relevant for Russians before elections – political scientists

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Bundestag to hold hearings in connection with build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders - Ambassador

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD