Business urges vaccinating that part of Ukraine's population that wants to receive vaccine

A number of business associations have called on the Ukrainian government to reconsider approaches to organizing vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19), providing an opportunity to vaccinate those who want to receive the vaccine, as well as restarting efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

"It is worth making a strategically considered decision that will help save public money in the long term. We are convinced that such a decision should be to vaccinate the part of the population that really wants to receive it," it is proposed in a communication to the government signed by 15 business associations, the text of which is available to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the appeal, "business understands the need for lockdown, however, it expects a reverse understanding from the authorities."

"The application of harsh health protection measures, including lockdown to employees of enterprises, has already led to significant costs in many industries. Ukraine does not have enough financial reserves to support business, as in other countries. A complete ban on certain types of activities leads to large losses in entire industries, such as the cinema and theatrical sector, restaurant business, retail trade in non-food products and others," the business associations said.

In its address to the government, business said that "the sooner the Ukrainian population receives full protection from the virus, the closer the state will get out of the actual crisis situation, and the need to suspend the economy will disappear."

"The business community calls on the government to strategically approach the process of resolving the situation with coronavirus and vaccination, to revise the vaccination roadmap and make every effort to provide the country with sufficient vaccine. In addition, to ensure a fast and transparent process of vaccine procurement, logistics and organization. The business community, for its part, is ready to join and support the government's progressive steps in this direction," the business associations said.

The appeal to the government was signed by the European Business Association (EBA); the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (SUP); CEO Club Ukraine; Business People Club; the MriyDiy NGO Entrepreneurs' Platform and others.