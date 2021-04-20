Facts

17:53 20.04.2021

EU has no consensus on introduction of new sectoral sanctions against Russia - Kuleba

2 min read
EU has no consensus on introduction of new sectoral sanctions against Russia - Kuleba

There is no consensus in the EU countries on the need to introduce new sectoral sanctions against Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"No, I did not see a consensus 'appetite' for sectoral sanctions yesterday. Perhaps the reason for this is that I joined the ministers via video conference. If I were there, if the meeting was held offline, I could feel their 'appetite' better. But I really want to make it clear for them: the personal sanctions that have been introduced in recent years are good, they are doing their job, but they are not enough to demotivate Russia from further aggressive steps," he said during an online conference on Tuesday.

Kuleba said that his goal at the moment is to signal to his colleagues in the EU that they should start considering these options, they should be ready.

"Because even the fact that they started this discussion will have an impact on Russia, since Russia is afraid of economic sanctions," the Foreign Minister said.

Another "sad truth", he said, is that Russia has found gaps in the current sectoral sanctions regime. Kuleba said that it is necessary to start a conversation about how to fill these gaps instead of turning a blind eye to them," the minister said.

"Sectoral sanctions are not a matter of appetite, it is a matter of time and Russia's behavior. And from my recent contacts with the German and French foreign ministers, I can conclude that they understand this reality," he said.

Kuleba said that at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, they all agreed that Russia should be restrained.

"They did not discuss specifics, but all capitals are considering appropriate ways to do this. As EU members, both France and Germany, have experience of imposing sectoral sanctions against Russia in 2014, namely after the shooting down of MH-17 by Russia, so this is not about opening a "Pandora's box" or setting a precedent, it is simply about using a tool that has proven to be effective," the minister said.

Tags: #russian_aggression #eu #kuleba #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:54 20.04.2021
Kuleba tells Blinken about specific, urgent needs of Ukrainian army, defense sector

Kuleba tells Blinken about specific, urgent needs of Ukrainian army, defense sector

17:59 20.04.2021
EU expresses concern over closure of Russia's sea territory in Black Sea area

EU expresses concern over closure of Russia's sea territory in Black Sea area

12:00 19.04.2021
Ukraine supports decision of Czech govt to expel 18 Russian diplomats – Kuleba

Ukraine supports decision of Czech govt to expel 18 Russian diplomats – Kuleba

12:55 17.04.2021
Ukraine can become EU member if fulfills Association Agreement, reform program - Brussels

Ukraine can become EU member if fulfills Association Agreement, reform program - Brussels

10:00 16.04.2021
If large-scale hostilities resume, Ukraine to receive specific, substantive military-technical assistance from number of partners - Kuleba

If large-scale hostilities resume, Ukraine to receive specific, substantive military-technical assistance from number of partners - Kuleba

13:27 15.04.2021
Russia should understand that consequences in event of military adventures on its part to be very painful - Kuleba

Russia should understand that consequences in event of military adventures on its part to be very painful - Kuleba

18:08 13.04.2021
U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

15:02 13.04.2021
Kuleba urges Western countries to not allow Russia to shatter Ukrainian democracy, sovereignty

Kuleba urges Western countries to not allow Russia to shatter Ukrainian democracy, sovereignty

14:14 13.04.2021
Kuleba believes NATO to keep its promise on Ukraine's membership of Alliance

Kuleba believes NATO to keep its promise on Ukraine's membership of Alliance

15:28 12.04.2021
EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian draft Addendum to measures for strengthening ceasefire in Donbas passes first reading in TCG security subgroup - Ukrainian delegation

Zelensky deprives three Ukrainian smugglers of citizenship - source

EU expresses concern over closure of Russia's sea territory in Black Sea area

PGO files appeal against non-guilty verdict for ex-MP Pashynsky

Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

LATEST

Ukrainian draft Addendum to measures for strengthening ceasefire in Donbas passes first reading in TCG security subgroup - Ukrainian delegation

Zelensky deprives three Ukrainian smugglers of citizenship - source

Ukraine drops one position in Press Freedom Index, took 97th place - media

PGO files appeal against non-guilty verdict for ex-MP Pashynsky

Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination passports by Ukraine and Israel will be introduced by the relevant agreement - The Embassy

Servant of People to demand explanation from MP Shevchenko about meeting with Lukashenko – Korniyenko

Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

Ukraine passes peak of third COVID-19 wave – Health Ministry

United States provides $155 mln to support Ukraine's development – embassy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD