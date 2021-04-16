Facts

16:31 16.04.2021

Borrell wants to come to Ukraine, visit contact line

Borrell wants to come to Ukraine, visit contact line

European Union High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell wants to come to Ukraine to visit the contact line in the east of the country.

This was announced by a high-ranking European diplomat in Brussels on Friday.

He said that Borrell had already visited Ukraine twice since taking office. However, at present, the activity of the head of European diplomacy is limited due to the pandemic, which has been going on for thirteen months.

The European diplomat said that once it was supposed that Borrell would go to the contact line, but due to the pandemic, the trip was shortened. He said Borrell really wants to go to Ukraine and to the contact line, to see with his own eyes what the situation is with regard to this huge and important crisis for Ukraine and the conflict for the EU.

