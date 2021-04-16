Facts

12:22 16.04.2021

Commander U.S. European Command: Chance of Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'low to medium'

1 min read
Commander U.S. European Command: Chance of Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'low to medium'

Tod Daniel Wolters, United States Air Force four-star general who currently serves as the commander of U.S. European Command, has said the chance of a Russia invading Ukraine is "low to medium."

"From low to medium," Wolters said, speaking at a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

Wolters indicated that this assessment depends on the circumstances.

"I know this is not what you want to hear. But we continue to study every element of the environment in all areas," added Wolters.

When asked by the congressman about whether this threat will grow in the next two weeks, the general noted that, in his opinion, it will begin to decline.

"It depends on the location of the troops. My sense is with the trend that I see right now, that the likelihood of an occurrence will start to wane," he said.

Wolters said a large contingent of ground forces is moving from the western military district and the southern military district of the Russian Federation in the direction of Crimea and Donbas.

"There is also significant air force and significant naval forces moving. This is a matter of great concern and our vigilance is high," he said.

