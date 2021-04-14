Facts

15:39 14.04.2021

Ukraine, Azerbaijan considering possibility of launching direct flights Ganja-Odesa

2 min read
Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy and Head of Ganja City Executive Authority (Azerbaijan) Niyazi Bayramov discussed the possibility of direct flights from Ganja to Odesa, the website of the Infrastructure Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry believes that this direction will contribute not only to the development of tourism, but also to the strengthening of business contacts and the exchange of students.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed the likelihood of cooperation in the implementation of promising infrastructure projects.

"Ukrainian companies are ready to take part in the implementation of projects important for Azerbaijan," the press service said, citing Krykliy.

Among the possible areas of cooperation, the minister named the design and construction of industrial, road transport and energy infrastructure facilities, the development of high-voltage power transmission systems, participation in the modernization of railways and the supply of railway equipment, metallurgical products, etc.

"These are the areas that are based not only on the sectoral specialization of our economy, but also on the extensive experience of the leading Ukrainian companies in foreign countries, including with Azerbaijani partners," Krykliy said.

As reported with reference to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Azerbaijan is ready to lift restrictions on the number of flights and positively consider the request of the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine.

Tags: #flights #azerbaijan #ukraine
Завантаження...
