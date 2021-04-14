Facts

15:34 14.04.2021

Razumkov convenes Rada's extraordinary plenary session on Thursday

Razumkov convenes Rada's extraordinary plenary session on Thursday

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov signed an order to convene an extraordinary plenary session of parliament on the MPs initiative on Thursday.

"Due to the demand of 155 MPs of Ukraine to convene an extraordinary plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation and in accordance with Part 8 of Article 19 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to convene an extraordinary plenary session [...] at 16:00 on April 15, 2021," the parliament said on its website on Wednesday.

According to the agenda, the MPs intend to consider 15 issues, namely: bill on amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the improvement of responsibility for declaring inaccurate information and the failure of the subject to perform the functions of the government or local self-government (No. 4651); bill on Constitutional Procedure (No. 4533); bill on amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses in relation to the executed decisions (No. 5058); bill on amendments to the law on industrial parks aimed at raising investment in the industrial sector of the economy by introducing incentives in industrial parks (No. 4416-1); bill on amendments to Appendices 3 and 4 of the law on the 2021 national budget of Ukraine to ensure the activities of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine (No. 5197-2); bill on amendments to some laws regarding the improvement of the anti-raiding mechanism (No. 3774); bill on amendments to some laws regarding the provision of benefits to certain categories of citizens of Ukraine applying for consular actions (No. 4539); bill on amendments to some legislative acts regarding certification of the transmission system operator (No. 3364-1-d); bill on amendments to the law of Ukraine on the prevention of corruption (regarding the improvement of certain aspects of the declaration) (No. 5173); bill on amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding the development of the institution of elders (No. 4535); bill on amendments to Article 11 of the Law of Ukraine on national awards of Ukraine (No. 5327); bill on stimulating the development of the digital economy in Ukraine (No. 4303) and others.

