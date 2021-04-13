Facts

14:58 13.04.2021

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Poltava region from April 15 – Nemchinov

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Poltava region from April 15 – Nemchinov

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has introduced a "red" level of epidemic danger in Poltava region from April 15, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov said.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response was held today. According to the results, the commission decided to establish from 00:00 hours on April 15, 2021, the 'red' level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Poltava region and apply on the territory Poltava region restrictive anti-epidemic measures are provided for the 'red' level of epidemic danger," Nemchinov wrote in his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Tags: #poltava_region #covid_19
