14:46 13.04.2021

Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada as an urgent bill of Ukraine on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City, according to the presidential website on Tuesday.

"Today I am submitting to parliament a bill on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City. The court, which was never able to regain confidence in itself, but coped with the return of scandals and strange decisions that are far from an understanding of justice. Enough safes stuffed with millions of cash in persons associated with the leadership of the court or waiting for the next recordings of scandalous conversations from the offices of judges who think that they outweigh everything in our country. The court, one decision of which can put an end to any achievement of the government, any reform, will be liquidated. Take this as a signal to any court that betrayed respect to the law," the head of state said.

According to Part 2 of Article 125 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the court is formed, reorganized and liquidated by law, the draft of which is submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the President of Ukraine (after consultation with the High Council of Justice).

It is noted in the statement on the president's website, that the old, ineffective judicial system is not able to ensure the demand of Ukrainians for justice, and the submitted bill testifies to the president's loyalty to his promises to completely clean up the judicial system, which has lost the confidence of Ukrainian citizens.

"In a democratic society, respect and trust in the court must be unconditional. But where trust dies, democracy ends. The District Administrative Court of Kyiv City had enough time to change its mind and find there the simple things that society and the government are so looking for in it, namely, justice, impartiality and honesty. Instead, we see another scandals with 'tapes,' corruption of persons connected with safes filled with money and numerous dubious decisions. Trust in the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City has been lost," the president said.

