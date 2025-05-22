Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:05 22.05.2025

Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! to launch franchising in Baltic states, Kazakhstan in 2024

1 min read
Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! to launch franchising in Baltic states, Kazakhstan in 2024

Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! plans to expand its franchise model to the markets of the Baltic states and Kazakhstan in 2024, according to Maryna Daineko, Head of Sales at Join UP!'s, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We currently have more than 100 franchise agencies operating under this model in Ukraine, and four in Moldova – two of which opened this year. We're continuing to develop our franchise network in Poland, with contracts being signed by both Polish and Ukrainian entrepreneurs. And this year, we're launching the franchise in Kazakhstan and the Baltic countries," she said.

Join UP! LLC was established in 2013 with a charter capital of UAH 72.671 million. The ultimate beneficiaries are Yuriy and Oleksandr Alba.

Join UP!'s international expansion now spans eight markets: the Baltic states, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic. Preparations are nearing completion for entry into Slovakia and Hungary. In 2024, the brand also launched its first international franchise agency in Katowice, Poland.

With the participation of CFI, Agence française de développement médias, as part of the Hub Bucharest Project with the support of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Tags: #join_up

MORE ABOUT

12:52 22.05.2025
Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! serves over 730,000 tourists in 2024

Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! serves over 730,000 tourists in 2024

HOT NEWS

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

Drone attacks Zaporizhia NPP training centre third time this year – IAEA

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Putin says Russian troops currently working on creating buffer zone along border with Ukraine

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Macron prior to his visit to China: We have common goal - ‘lasting and stable peace’ in Ukraine

Motor Sich assets worth UAH 500 million blocked

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

State Border Guard Service denies interference with its video surveillance cameras

Zelenskyy: Important that North Macedonia represented at Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Merz, Nauseda call for unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, tougher sanctions on Russia

URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day

Russia hacks surveillance cameras on European borders to disrupt aid to Ukraine – media

AD
AD