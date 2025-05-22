Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! to launch franchising in Baltic states, Kazakhstan in 2024

Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! plans to expand its franchise model to the markets of the Baltic states and Kazakhstan in 2024, according to Maryna Daineko, Head of Sales at Join UP!'s, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We currently have more than 100 franchise agencies operating under this model in Ukraine, and four in Moldova – two of which opened this year. We're continuing to develop our franchise network in Poland, with contracts being signed by both Polish and Ukrainian entrepreneurs. And this year, we're launching the franchise in Kazakhstan and the Baltic countries," she said.

Join UP! LLC was established in 2013 with a charter capital of UAH 72.671 million. The ultimate beneficiaries are Yuriy and Oleksandr Alba.

Join UP!'s international expansion now spans eight markets: the Baltic states, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic. Preparations are nearing completion for entry into Slovakia and Hungary. In 2024, the brand also launched its first international franchise agency in Katowice, Poland.

