Interfax-Ukraine
12:52 22.05.2025

Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! serves over 730,000 tourists in 2024

Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! served over 730,000 tourists across eight markets in 2024, according to Maryna Daineko, Head of Sales Join UP!, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"From Ukraine alone, we served over 260,000 tourists – up 10% from 2023. Our Polish unit handled 142,000 tourists, marking a sixfold increase. Over 113,000 came from the three Baltic states – a 12% rise. Moldova contributed nearly 110,000 tourists, up 40%. Romania accounted for more than 62,000 – 2.4 times more than the previous year. And from Kazakhstan, we saw 43,000 tourists, a 65% increase. We're seeing growth across all our markets," she said.

Join UP! LLC was established in 2013 with a charter capital of UAH 72.671 million. The ultimate beneficiaries are Yuriy and Oleksandr Alba.

Join UP!'s international expansion now spans eight markets: the Baltic states, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic. Preparations are nearing completion for entry into Slovakia and Hungary. In 2024, the brand also launched its first international franchise agency in Katowice, Poland.

