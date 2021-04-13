Russia testing West with escalation in eastern Ukraine – Zelensky

Russia is testing the West by escalating hostilities in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"What they want to do is raise the temperature just enough to show that the West will waver in its support for Ukraine, that they do not really see us as a partner. It is a kind of test," Zelensky told the Time publication on Monday.

According to him, Russia wants the West to be frightened of its strength.

"I want to get this straight, we are not claiming that there will be a real escalation. It might simply not be in anyone's interests to have one," the president said.