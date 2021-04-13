Ukraine expects intl partners to strengthen sanctions, counter hybrid attacks from Russia – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna says Ukraine expects international partners to strengthen sanctions and counter hybrid attacks from Russia.

"We adequately assess the threats, but we are not paralyzed by the intimidation policy used by the Kremlin to stop the course of reforms. Moreover, we are mobilizing international support to counterbalance the hybrid threats from Russia. [...] Therefore, we expect support through clear actions: strengthened sanctions, halt to the construction of Nord Stream 2, and counteraction to hybrid attacks by the aggressor," Stefanishyna wrote on Facebook.

According to her, the Russian leadership is stubbornly following the path of international isolation.

"Threats to use military force against Ukraine are nothing more than another way to raise Putin's ratings on the eve of the Duma elections," she saidd.

Stefanishyna said that despite this, Ukraine, with the support of international partners, has consistently held a clear course towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration.