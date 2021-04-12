Zelensky: Kyiv, Ankara have common vision on security issues in Black Sea region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a briefing on the results of negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that the positions of official Kyiv and Ankara regarding countering threats in the Black Sea region coincide.

"We have thoroughly discussed the issues of security and joint counteraction to challenges in the Black Sea region. It should be noted that the vision of Kyiv and the vision of Ankara coincide both in terms of the threats themselves, and in terms of ways to appropriately respond to these threats," the press service of the President's Office quoted Zelensky as saying.