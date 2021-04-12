Facts

09:22 12.04.2021

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF SBA, EU MFA at meeting with PM

1 min read
G7 Ambassadors at a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stressed the importance of fulfilling the conditions of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) of the European Union.

"G7 Ambassadors met PM Denys Shmyhal yesterday for a wide-ranging discussion. They reaffirmed support for Ukraine's reform efforts and the importance of meeting the agreed conditions for the IMF Stand-By Arrangement and EU Macro-Financial Assistance," the G7 Ambassadors said on Twitter on Saturday.

In addition, the G7 Ambassadors "acknowledged the ongoing challenges of COVID-19."

They discussed the reforms of Ukraine's military industrial complex; the importance of good governance across the full range of economic activity.

The diplomats also called on Ukraine to further contribution to global efforts to climate change, the ambassadors said.

Tags: #g7 #shmyhal
