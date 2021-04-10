JFO HQ reports injury of soldier in Donbas over past day

One member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was wounded on Friday in Donbas by shelling by Russian-occupation forces, according to the Facebook page of the Joint Force Operation (JFO).

The soldier was hospitalized in a military hospital, his health condition is satisfactory.

Since the beginning of this day, Russian-occupation forces once violated the ceasefire in Donbas, in the area of the settlement of Mayorske. "There are no combat losses among the Ukrainian defenders for the current day," the JFO said in a statement.

In general, over the past day, April 9, seven violations of the ceasefire by occupation forces were recorded, of which six shelling and one remote mining with POM-2 mines.

In particular, in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, near the villages of Pisky and Vodiane in the Azov Sea, the occupation forces opened fire from 82-caliber mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. Near Starohnativka, the invaders fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from automatic easel grenade launchers.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force not far from the settlement Luhanske enemy opened fire from automatic heavy grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

Also in the direction of Zaitseve, the enemy carried out remote mining from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers with POM-2 mines.

"The actions of the Russian armed formations were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC," the JFO headquarters said.