Lubinets on video with execution of Ukrainian soldier: I demand this issue be considered separately at UN Human Rights Committee

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that he demanded that the issue of the war crime of the Russians against the Ukrainian soldier, published on the video of the execution, be considered separately at the site of the UN Human Rights Committee.

"I, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, addressed letters to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, the UN Secretary General, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to do everything possible so that the perpetrators are punished for every war crime! And also that this case should be recorded separately in all reports of international organizations. I demand that the issue of misbehavior regarding a prisoner of war be considered separately at the site of the UN Human Rights Committee," Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The Ombudsman notes that "the public execution of a prisoner of war is another proof of a violation of the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, a violation of the fundamental right to life."

Lubinets also said that he had sent this video to his colleagues, the ombudsmen of the world, with a request that "they continue to lobby for issues of support for Ukraine in their countries."

"And also for the parliaments of their countries to recognize Russia as a terrorist country, and Russian aggression as a genocide of the Ukrainian people! For the Russian Federation to be excluded from all international organizations, as the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI) did, excluding Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova," the Ombudsman said.

On April 12, the Security Service of Ukraine launched an investigation into a war crime - the torture and murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the occupiers - filmed on a video circulated online.