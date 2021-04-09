Facts

12:28 09.04.2021

Russia-occupation forces resume work on arrangement of new defensive positions near Donetsk airport - Ukrainian JCCC

Russia-occupation forces resume work on arrangement of new defensive positions near Donetsk airport - Ukrainian JCCC

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of Ceasefire and Stabilization of the Line of Contact (JCCC) reports that on April 8 Russia-occupation forces once again resumed work on re-equipping old and arranging new defensive positions near Donetsk airport.

According to the press center of the Joint Forces Operation, on April 8, the advanced units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded engineering work on the arrangement of new defensive positions in the direction of the disengagement line near the settlement of Shyrokyne.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC promptly reported the facts of violations to the OSCE SMM," the message says.

Also, Russian mercenaries at the training grounds continue military exercises and training of mercenaries to carry out armed provocations and a possible escalation of the conflict.

In addition, the Mission continues to record cases of obstruction of SMM patrols in the temporarily occupied territories.

Tags: #jccc #donetsk_airport #occupation
