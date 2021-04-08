If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

The strict quarantine restrictions that were introduced in Kyiv due to the rapid spread of coronavirus and the worsening epidemiological situation may be extended until May 10, if there are necessary grounds for this, said mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko on Thursday.

"The decision to extend the quarantine restrictions is not made by the mayor of Kyiv, but by the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response. We have not had such meetings [concerning the extension of quarantine], and this information is spread from unknown sources. But I can say one thing. Indeed, we may extend these quarantine restrictions, extend quarantine, but we will rely solely on the incidence rate. And if the so-called wave of diseases continues, then I do not exclude that this may happen," Klitschko said on the air of the Ukraina 24 TV channel, answering the question of the hosts about the possibility of extending the quarantine in Kyiv.

He noted that strict quarantine restrictions are in effect in Kyiv only for the fourth day, but next week the authorities will be able to see their impact on the situation with the coronavirus.

"If the dynamics [of the spread of the coronavirus] does not decrease, I do not rule out this [the extension of quarantine]. And if the dynamics decrease, then the quarantine restrictions will continue, as planned, until April 16," the mayor of the capital stressed.

As reported, since April 5, quarantine restrictions have been tightened in the capital. Schools and kindergartens do not operate in the city, and public transport is available only to provide employees of critical infrastructure enterprises, who can use it with a special pass.