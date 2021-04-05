Facts

19:25 05.04.2021

Some 11 Ukrainian women detained in Dubai for violating norms of public morality – Foreign Ministry

2 min read
Some 11 Ukrainian women detained in Dubai for violating norms of public morality – Foreign Ministry

Some 11 Ukrainian citizens have been detained in the United Arab Emirates, the Ukrainian Consulate in Dubai is interacting with local law enforcement officers to ensure that the rights of Ukrainian women are respected and all the circumstances of this case are clarified, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"On April 3, Dubai police detained a group of people due to violation of the norms of public morality. According to preliminary information, among the detainees there are 11 citizens of Ukraine," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the Ukrainian consulate in Dubai interacts with local law enforcement officers to ensure that the rights of Ukrainian women are respected and all the circumstances of this case are clarified. Nikolenko said that on April 6, the Ukrainian consul should visit the detainees.

Earlier, information about the detention of Ukrainian women appeared in the media. The reason for the arrests was allegedly a video in which girls pose naked on the balcony of a high-rise building in the resort area of Dubai Marina.

A citizen of Russia is accused of organizing a photo session. According to Russian vice-consul in Dubai Ivan Gubanov, the Russian faces from six months in prison.

"There are no Russian citizens among the detained girls, only one Russian citizen was detained on suspicion that he was the organizer of this event," the diplomat told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

Tags: #women #dubai
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:34 19.01.2021
Swedish chairpersonship in OSCE to be supportive of inclusion of women in conflict solving – Linde

Swedish chairpersonship in OSCE to be supportive of inclusion of women in conflict solving – Linde

17:53 05.03.2020
Tymoshenko and Korolevska most recognizable among women MPs – poll

Tymoshenko and Korolevska most recognizable among women MPs – poll

11:52 07.06.2019
No Ukrainians injured in traffic accident in Dubai

No Ukrainians injured in traffic accident in Dubai

17:38 19.04.2019
Ovostar opens subsidiary in Dubai, buys two companies in Ukraine in 2018

Ovostar opens subsidiary in Dubai, buys two companies in Ukraine in 2018

10:21 25.05.2018
Lyon wins record fifth UEFA Women’s Champions League title in Kyiv

Lyon wins record fifth UEFA Women’s Champions League title in Kyiv

11:49 28.03.2018
EU launches project in Ukraine to increase participation of women in peacekeeping processes

EU launches project in Ukraine to increase participation of women in peacekeeping processes

18:01 25.03.2016
SBU finds no bomb aboard Dubai-Kyiv plane

SBU finds no bomb aboard Dubai-Kyiv plane

11:34 19.11.2013
Antonov showcases new An-158 regional aircraft at air show in Dubai

Antonov showcases new An-158 regional aircraft at air show in Dubai

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

End of heating season in Kyiv postponed due to weather conditions – local authorities

Due to suspension of public transport, trial external testing in Kyiv, Chernihiv region postponed to April 24 – UCEQA

'Kharkiv agreements' fix Russia's violation of its legal obligations amid temporary occupation of Crimea - Ukraine's MFA

Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

Court recognizes decision of DEC No. 87 on recount of votes at two polling stations in Prykarpattia region as groundless – OPORA

LATEST

Police initiates 17 proceedings due to violations in Rada's by-election in constituency No.87

End of heating season in Kyiv postponed due to weather conditions – local authorities

Zelensky: Ukrainian police to help maintain order at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Due to suspension of public transport, trial external testing in Kyiv, Chernihiv region postponed to April 24 – UCEQA

'Kharkiv agreements' fix Russia's violation of its legal obligations amid temporary occupation of Crimea - Ukraine's MFA

Due to reduction of districts, 21,000 employees to be released, staffing of newly created district state administrations is 16,000 people - Minister Chernyshov

Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

Court recognizes decision of DEC No. 87 on recount of votes at two polling stations in Prykarpattia region as groundless – OPORA

Powers of architectural and construction control to be transferred to communities – minister

Zelensky: Ukrainian companies interested in implementation of infrastructure projects to ensure holding of FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD