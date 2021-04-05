Some 11 Ukrainian women detained in Dubai for violating norms of public morality – Foreign Ministry

Some 11 Ukrainian citizens have been detained in the United Arab Emirates, the Ukrainian Consulate in Dubai is interacting with local law enforcement officers to ensure that the rights of Ukrainian women are respected and all the circumstances of this case are clarified, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"On April 3, Dubai police detained a group of people due to violation of the norms of public morality. According to preliminary information, among the detainees there are 11 citizens of Ukraine," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the Ukrainian consulate in Dubai interacts with local law enforcement officers to ensure that the rights of Ukrainian women are respected and all the circumstances of this case are clarified. Nikolenko said that on April 6, the Ukrainian consul should visit the detainees.

Earlier, information about the detention of Ukrainian women appeared in the media. The reason for the arrests was allegedly a video in which girls pose naked on the balcony of a high-rise building in the resort area of Dubai Marina.

A citizen of Russia is accused of organizing a photo session. According to Russian vice-consul in Dubai Ivan Gubanov, the Russian faces from six months in prison.

"There are no Russian citizens among the detained girls, only one Russian citizen was detained on suspicion that he was the organizer of this event," the diplomat told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.