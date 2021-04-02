Lockdown restrictions to be toughened in Kyiv region from April 5 – local authorities

Additional anti-epidemic measures will be imposed in Kyiv region from April 5 to April 9, Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Vasyl Volodin has said.

"The situation with the spread of [coronavirus] COVID-19 in our region is difficult, every effort must be made to stabilize the situation. We see that the tension in the state of affairs varies depending on the territory. Therefore, high rates of COVID-19 cases are recorded among residents of Bilotserkivsky, Buchansky, Boryspilsky districts. There are those where the epidemic situation is not so tense. In the merged territorial communities, the situation is also very different," Volodin said following the results of an extraordinary meeting of the regional commission on environmental safety, manmade disaster and emergency response.

Thus, the commission on environmental safety, manmade disaster and emergency response made the following decision for separate territories of Kyiv region, depending on the epidemic state, from April 5 to April 9: to recommend, depending on the epidemiological situation in certain territories, to suspend the educational process in institutions of preschool, general secondary and out-of-school education of all types and forms of ownership; allow, taking into account the workload, to increase or decrease the number of public transport, as well as the interval of movement on intraregional bus routes, except for such hours: from 07:00 to 10:00, from 16:00 to 20:00; to carry out transportation of passengers in number of 50%; to recommend to the heads of trade enterprises priority service from 10:00 to 12:00 for the elderly.

"I emphasize once again that each [merged territorial] community should make a separate decision on the application of the measures provided for by this protocol, assessing the situation on its territory. I ask you to treat the measures taken with understanding and continue to adhere to sanitary standards. Due to this, we will be able to minimize the discomfort of our residents and reduce the workload of hospital facilities," Volodin said.