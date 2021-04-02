Cabinet intends to launch experiment on issuing 10 types of licenses through Diia - draft resolution

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to launch in an experimental mode licensing in electronic form through the Diia portal, the draft resolution posted on the website of the Ministry of Economy says.

According to the explanatory note to the document, the top 10 licenses, which are the most common, were selected to participate in the pilot project.

The draft resolution, in particular, proposes to issue permits in electronic form through Diia for such activities as retail trade in alcoholic beverages (except jug wines), tobacco products, fuel, fuel storage, mediation in employment abroad, tour operator activities, permits for veterinary, medical practice, work in the field of preschool education, as well as a license to work with the circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors.

The draft resolution says that the experiment should last from May 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023. At the same time, obtaining the listed licenses in electronic form is provided as an alternative to submitting documents in paper form, indicated in the document.