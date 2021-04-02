Fire in Kharkiv kills one person, another one hospitalized – Emergency Service

One person died, another one was hospitalized as a result of a fire in a hangar in which sunflower oil was produced in Kharkiv, the press service of the State Emergency Service said.

"As a result of the fire, one person died and another person was injured, who was hospitalized in a hospital in a state of moderate severity," the agency's website said on Friday morning.

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire in Kharkiv on Novomoskovska Street on the territory of LLC Novobavarsky beton (concrete) in a one-story hangar-type building took place at 4:18 on April 2.

At 5:39, rescuers extinguished the fire on an area of 600 square meters.

Fifty-five people and 12 units of the service's equipment were involved in extinguishing.