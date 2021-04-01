Kuleba, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken discuss strengthening security cooperation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the security sector due to the escalation of the military conflict in Donbas and Crimea.

"I held a productive and focused call with Antony Blinken as Russia continues to systemically aggravate the security situation in the east of Ukraine and in Crimea. Discussed ways of strengthening security cooperation," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter microblog on Wednesday evening.

In turn, Blinken said "The United States unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We continue to support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression in Donbas and Crimea."

The sides also discussed specific areas for enhancing interaction in the political sphere.