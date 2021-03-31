Facts

13:44 31.03.2021

In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

2 min read
In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

Over the past day, 1,100 new cases of coronavirus infection have been laboratory confirmed in Kyiv, mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko said.

"The situation with the incidence in Kyiv, as well as in Ukraine as a whole, remains difficult. The number of patients with coronavirus and hospitalized is not decreasing. Some 1,100 infected people were recorded in the city over the past day; 35 people died - 14 women and 19 men. In total, during the pandemic 3,405 people died from the virus in the capital. And the number of confirmed cases in the city today is 162,291," Klitschko said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

156 people were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals per day.

Some 26 previously ill patients recovered in a day. In total, 105,605 residents of the capital have overcome the coronavirus.

Most cases of the disease were found in Desniansky district - 201, in Darnytsky district - 187 and in Dniprovsky district - 169 cases.

"As you can see, the number of hospitalized patients and those, who are in serious condition, is not decreasing. In total, 4,464 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals of the capital today. Some 34 of them are children. A total of 2,946 patients are in serious condition; some 3,526 people receive oxygen support. There are 57 patients under ventilators. The occupancy of beds in communal medical institutions today is almost 80%," Klitschko said.

A day earlier, on March 30, some 1,422 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kyiv, on March 29 - some 402 new cases, on March 28 - 374 new cases, on March 27 there were 1,226 cases, on March 26 - 1,164 cases.

Tags: #coronavirus #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:55 31.03.2021
Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

15:54 31.03.2021
Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

16:18 23.03.2021
Kyiv records 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Klitschko

Kyiv records 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Klitschko

17:48 22.03.2021
Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

15:29 22.03.2021
Govt recommends that authorities located in Kyiv switch to remote operation mode

Govt recommends that authorities located in Kyiv switch to remote operation mode

16:19 20.03.2021
'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

12:20 18.03.2021
Tough lockdown for three weeks imposed in Kyiv from March 20 – Klitschko

Tough lockdown for three weeks imposed in Kyiv from March 20 – Klitschko

11:54 18.03.2021
STATE-RUN ENTERPRISES IN KYIV TO WORK REMOTE, LOCAL AUTHORITIES RECOMMEND PRIVATE BUSINESS TO WORK SO – KLITSCHKO

STATE-RUN ENTERPRISES IN KYIV TO WORK REMOTE, LOCAL AUTHORITIES RECOMMEND PRIVATE BUSINESS TO WORK SO – KLITSCHKO

14:55 17.03.2021
Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

15:34 16.03.2021
Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

U.S. CDA: Phone call between President Biden, President Zelensky will happen

LATEST

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Navalny goes on hunger strike in penal colony

Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

Ukraine expects delivery of 4.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April-May – Stepanov

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Cabinet approves updated composition of Council for State Support of Cinematography

Spanish PM to visit Ukraine - Dpty FM

Poltava intends to hold a road show of regional business in Israel - a meeting of the ambassador with the mayor

U.S. Embassy notes importance of Ukraine's transparent selection of new judicial body members

U.S. CDA: Phone call between President Biden, President Zelensky will happen

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD