In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

Over the past day, 1,100 new cases of coronavirus infection have been laboratory confirmed in Kyiv, mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko said.

"The situation with the incidence in Kyiv, as well as in Ukraine as a whole, remains difficult. The number of patients with coronavirus and hospitalized is not decreasing. Some 1,100 infected people were recorded in the city over the past day; 35 people died - 14 women and 19 men. In total, during the pandemic 3,405 people died from the virus in the capital. And the number of confirmed cases in the city today is 162,291," Klitschko said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

156 people were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals per day.

Some 26 previously ill patients recovered in a day. In total, 105,605 residents of the capital have overcome the coronavirus.

Most cases of the disease were found in Desniansky district - 201, in Darnytsky district - 187 and in Dniprovsky district - 169 cases.

"As you can see, the number of hospitalized patients and those, who are in serious condition, is not decreasing. In total, 4,464 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals of the capital today. Some 34 of them are children. A total of 2,946 patients are in serious condition; some 3,526 people receive oxygen support. There are 57 patients under ventilators. The occupancy of beds in communal medical institutions today is almost 80%," Klitschko said.

A day earlier, on March 30, some 1,422 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kyiv, on March 29 - some 402 new cases, on March 28 - 374 new cases, on March 27 there were 1,226 cases, on March 26 - 1,164 cases.