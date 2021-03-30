Facts

18:50 30.03.2021

No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas– JFO staff

Since Tuesday midnight, Russian mercenaries in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas have violated the ceasefire seven times, the JFO headquarters said on Facebook.

"In particular, near Avdiyivka and Pisky, the Russian occupation forces fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders using anti-tank grenade launchers, and in the suburb of Shyrokyne - heavy machine guns," the message says.

Also, not far from the settlements of Prychepylivka and Troyitske, small arms fire was opened.

In addition, in Pavlopil area, the Russian occupation troops carried out engineer installed equipment for their positions.

There are no casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen.

