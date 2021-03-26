No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

There are no citizens of Ukraine among the victims of the train disaster that took place on Friday in the Egyptian province of Sohag, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said, citing data from the Egyptian authorities.

"According to the Egyptian authorities, there are no Ukrainian citizens among the victims of the collision of passenger trains in the province of Sohag," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on Friday.

At least 50 people were reportedly injured in a train collision in Egypt. The cause of the incident has not yet been announced.