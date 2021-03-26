Authorization in Diia application will soon be possible by attaching ID-card to smartphone - Digital Transformation Ministry

This spring, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine will launch a new function in the Diia mobile application - authorization when attaching ID-cards to a smartphone.

The press service of the department said on Friday that the function will be available after the Diia Summit.

"Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov received his first ID-card and immediately tested a new function in Diia - NFC authorization. This is a revolutionary function that is not available in the world yet," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

The ministry notes that thanks to the new function, those persons who already have an ID-card, but are not 18 years old, or their bank is not connected to the NBU Bank ID system, will receive documents and services in Diia.

In addition, with the help of PhotoID technology, it will be possible to undergo re-authorization, which Diia requires from time to time.

Diia.Summit is scheduled to take place in April in 2021.